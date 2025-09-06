IAF conducts airdrop mission in J&K’s Udhampur; rescues 540 people in Himachal

New Delhi, Sep 6 Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a major humanitarian operation in landslide-affected regions of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh, providing life-saving aid and rescuing hundreds stranded by relentless rains and floods.

“In landslide-affected region of Udhampur, @IAF_MCC carried out a daring mission airdropping 5.9 tonnes of life-saving food supplies. Hundreds of families trapped by relentless landslides found hope from above.

"Meanwhile, in Himachal swift and heroic operations saw 540 lives rescued and evacuated to safe areas in a remarkable 17-hour window. 4 helicopters and 35 crew worked day and night to make these missions a success. It demonstrates IAF's unwavering commitment to #HADR @DefencePROPalam,” Western Air Command, IAF posted on X.

Udhampur has been one of the worst-hit regions, grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, flash floods, and massive landslides.

Key roads, including the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, remain blocked near Udhampur, leaving hundreds of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential supplies, stranded.

Authorities managed to partially open the highway on Sunday after a week-long closure.

Besides road connectivity, a massive landslide and land subsidence have damaged transmission towers, leading to severe power outages in the region.

In addition, a Government High School building, a vital bridge connecting Dudu Sub Division with Chenani and Latti, and three houses collapsed due to the landslides.

The Indian military, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a massive relief operation in Jammu and Kashmir's landslide-affected areas due to heavy rains.

Over the past three weeks, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed more than 170 fatalities caused by landslides, cloudbursts, and other weather-related incidents. The IAF’s swift response has brought relief to hundreds of affected families and is proving critical in restoring hope in disaster-hit areas.

Officials have assured that relief operations will continue until connectivity is restored and stranded residents are safely rehabilitated.

