IAF shares video providing glimpses of Gaganyaan astronauts

New Delhi, Oct 3 In a video created on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan -- India's first human spaceflight mission, can be seen.

The faces as well as the identities of the astronauts, however, have not been revealed yet.

Even as some reports claimed that the individuals seen in the video are the ones who have been selected as part of Gaganyaan, ISRO has not yet officially decided on whether the first crewed Gaganyaan mission will have two or three astronauts.

After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Gaganyaan mission -- planned for 2024, is being widely discussed.

Scientists have submitted that after Chandrayaan-3, all efforts would be made to make the Gaganyaan mission a successful one.

A report mentioned that the astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission would undergo extensive training.

A special training centre in Bengaluru has been set up to prepare the astronauts for the special mission.

