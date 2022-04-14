IAF signs MoU with IIT Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems.

The joint partnership between IAF and IIT Madras aims to accelerate IAF's indigenisation efforts for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Under the ambit of MoU, IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems. IIT Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

IIT Madras in partnership with IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving 'Self Reliance'.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Professor HSN Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT Madras, at Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, Delhi.

