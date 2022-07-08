IANS-CVoter IndiaTracker Poll: LPG price hike invites people's wrath

New Delhi, July 8 The price of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50. With this hike, the LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 1,053.00 in Delhi, Rs 1079.00, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1068.50 in Chennai. This is the fourth hike in LPG prices this year.

The multiple hikes in LPG prices, coupled with price rise of other essential commodities have disturbed the budget of common people. Opposition parties have been organising protests against the spiralling prices. Attacking the ruling BJP for being ignorant of people's sufferings, the opposition leaders have demanded a roll back of the hiked LPG prices.

CVoter-India tracker conducted a countrywide survey on behalf of to know people's sentiment about the latest LPG price hike. Notably, the survey found that a whopping majority of Ind 94 per cent were either very angry or angry with the government's decision to increase the price of LPG cylinders, only 6 per cent respondents opined that they were not angry and unaffected with the government decision.

The survey data should be an eye opener for the ruling dispensation as a huge majority of both the NDA and opposition voters expressed their annoyance with the government's decision to increase the price of the cooking gas. During the survey, 93 per cent of NDA voters and 94 per cent of opposition voters strongly disapproved of the government's decision and said that the latest price hike has left them seething with anger.

Similar views were expressed by both the urban and rural voters during the poll. According to the survey data, 95 per cent urban voters and 94 per cent rural voters expressed their unhappiness with the government decision.

This is one issue on which the survey revealed unanimity in the opinion of different social groups.

A huge majority of respondents stressed that they are angry with the government decision to hike prices of LPG cylinders. During the survey, 95 per cent Upper Caste Hindus (UCH), 93 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC), 99 per cent Scheduled Tribes, 96 per cent Scheduled Castes and 91 per cent Muslims spoke angrily about the latest price hike in cooking gas.

