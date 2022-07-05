IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians disapprove of Delhi govt's decision to hike salary of MLAs

New Delhi, July 5 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cleared the bills seeking hike in salaries and allowances of the MLAs, ministers, Speaker and Leader of Opposition (LoPs) in the Delhi Assembly on July 4.

Once the bills are cleared by the President, the salary of Delhi legislators will go up from Rs 54,000 per month to Rs 90,000.

The bills passed by the Arvind Kejriwal government also propose to hike salaries and allowances of chief minister and ministers, Speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition from the existing Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000.

The Delhi government's decision to hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs and ministers has come at a time, when people are facing hardships because of price rise and Covid-induced adverse economic conditions.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a countrywide survey on behalf of to know people's views about the decision of the AAP government.

During the survey, a whopping majority of respondents 82 per cent disapproved of the decision of the Kejriwal government to increase the salaries of Delhi MLAs and ministers by more than 65 per cent.

During the survey, a huge majority of both the NDA and opposition voters spoke against the decision of the Delhi government. According to the survey data, 82 per cent NDA voters and 81 per cent opposition supporters did not agree with the decision of the Delhi government.

Similarly, during the survey, the majority of both the urban and rural voters disagreed with the decision of the AAP government. According to the survey data, 80 per cent of urban voters and 82 per cent of rural voters expressed their views against the decision of the Delhi government.

Respondents from different age groups spoke on similar lines. During the survey, 84 per cent of young respondents of 18-24 years of age, 95 per cent in the age group of 45-44 years and 75 per cent of people more than 55 years of age said that they don't agree with the decision of the Kejriwal government.

