IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Large proportion of Indians aware of CUET, approve new admission system

New Delhi, Sep 20 Getting admission in a good Central University is a dream for most of the students in the country. To ease the admission system in the universities, the Union Ministry of Education has introduced the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET-UG) admissions from this year.

Results of the first CUET-UG admissions were announced late on the night of September 16. Scores of the maiden CUET-UG were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous testing agency under the Union Ministry of Education.

Notably, in March this year, the Union Ministry of Education had made it mandatory for Central Universities to give admission through CUET scores instead of board exam results in line with the National Education Policy, 2020. However, CUET is optional for other universities. Notably, 90 universities participated in CUET this year. CUET-UG 2022 was conducted in six phases and 14,90,000 students had registered for the exam. The six-phase entrance test witnessed a consolidated 60 per cent attendance.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey for to know people's opinion about the new admission system. The survey revealed that a large proportion of Ind - 49 per cent were aware of the common entrance exam introduced by the government. During the survey, while only 18 per cent said that they did not know that CUET had been made mandatory in Central Universities, 33 per cent did not share their views.

During the survey, 51 per cent of respondents in the age category of 18-24 years, which is also the age of most university students, said that they knew about the new admission system introduced by the government. While only 14 per cent of the respondents in this age group did not know about CUET, 35 per cent of them did not have an opinion about the issue.

Similarly, during the survey, the biggest proportion - 57 per cent of the respondents, who identified themselves as students/unemployed/housewives replied that they knew about the unified entrance exam. Only 20 per cent of the respondents in this category had not heard about the new entrance test and 23 per cent were clueless about the issue.

The survey also tried to find out what people thought about the new admission system in comparison to the old system of Class 12th marks percentage as cut off for admission. According to the survey data, 47 per cent of the respondents believe that the new system of admission through a common entrance test is better than the old system of Class 12th percentage as cut off for admission.

At the same time, while 38 per cent of the respondents expressed their views in favour of the old admission system, 15 per cent did not have any opinion.

During the survey, while 52 per cent of the respondents, who identified themselves as students/unemployed/housewives, approved of the new admission system, 37 per cent said the old admission system was better. At the same time, 11 per cent of the respondents from this category did not share their views.

