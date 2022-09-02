IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority Indians believe resort politics not good for Indian democracy

New Delhi, Sep 2 In the past few years, resort politics has emerged as a key political tool in Indian political firmament.

Political parties take to resort politics to ensure that they have support of their members in the times of political upheaval.

Resort politics has come to symbolise desperate attempts on the part of parties either to save or topple state government.

Notably, resort politics is not limited to states only, there have been incidents when MLAs were lodged in resorts during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Currently, resort politics has come into play in Jharkhand, where amidst brewing political crisis, 32 UPA MLAs of the Hemant Soren government have been shifted to Raipur, the capital city of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

While this is the desperate attempt by Hemant Soren to save his government, a few months ago resort politics was used to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi Government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide opinion poll on behalf of to know what people think about resort politics and its impact on the country's democracy.

The survey found that the majority of respondents believe that the desperate attempts by political parties adopting resort politics to save and topple governments in different states is bad for the country's hard earned democracy.

During the survey data, while 78 per cent of the respondents said that resort politics isn't good for a country's democracy, only 22 per cent disagreed.

Interestingly, during the survey, the majority of both the NDA and opposition voters in the state opined that use of resort politics is leaving a negative impact on the country's democracy.

According to the survey data, 68 per cent of NDA voters and 84 per cent of opposition voters shared this view.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor