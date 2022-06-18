IANS CVoter Snap Poll: Large number of Indians blame Congress, police for violent protests in ED row

New Delhi, June 18 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the alleged financial irregularities in the National Herald case has questioned former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive days from June 13-15.

The Nehru-Gandhi family scion will again appear before the agency on June 20 for questioning in the case. The Congress party alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is misusing the probe agency for vendetta politics and held protests in different parts of the country.

The national capital and state capitals in different states witnessed massive protests by the Congress leaders and party workers as Rahul Gandhi was being quizzed by the ED. The protests by the Congress party turned violent in several cities across the country.

During the protests, several senior Congress leaders and party leaders were detained from different cities including the national capital.

The violent protests by the country's grand old party caused much unease to common people in different cities.

CVoter conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to gauge public opinion on the issue.

The survey data revealed that a large number of people believe that both the Congress party and police are responsible for violent demonstrations that the country witnessed in different cities for three days.

According to the survey data, almost 40 per cent of the respondents blamed the Congress and police for the violent agitations on the issue.

At the same time, while 35 per cent of the respondents held the Congress party responsible, about 25 per cent opined that police failed in putting a check on these agitations.

Interestingly, while a bigger section of opposition supporters, 47 per cent, blamed the Congress party for the protests, only 15 per cent of them spoke about the failure of police on the issue.

About 38 per cent of opposition voters held both the Congress party and police responsible for the violent stir.

As for the opinion of NDA voters on the issue, according to the survey data, a large section of NDA voters, 43 per cent, held both the police and the Congress responsible for violence during the protests.

Surprisingly, while fewer NDA voters, 27 per cent, singularly blamed the Congress party for these agitations, 31 per cent of them felt police failed in controlling the protests.

Most of these protests were held in big cities or urban areas.

As per the survey data, while a large proportion of urban respondents, 45 per cent, attacked the Congress party, 47 per cent of respondents from rural areas blamed both police and the Congress party on the issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor