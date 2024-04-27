IANS Interview: 'For some reasons, it couldn't happen', TS Singh Deo speaks on rotational CM 'deal' in Chhattisgarh govt

New Delhi, April 27 TS Singh Deo, former Chhattisgarh Deputy CM and veteran Congress leader, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about the 'closed-door dealings' over rotational CM post during the previous Congress-led government in the state and also rued that he did not get a chance to head the state.

"Had I become Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, I would have strived hard and done much for the betterment of the state," he said.

"Whatever happened behind closed doors should remain as it is. I would also maintain the sanctity of it and would not speak much about what was discussed and what was agreed upon. But, there was a strong buzz in the media about the rotational CM post. For some reasons, this could not happen," TS Singh Deo told IANS.

He further made revelations about his reluctance to join politics and Congress.

"Initially, I refused to join the party despite its membership campaign running in full steam. My mother and sister faced much hardships, they were beaten and thrashed and were even incarcerated for some time. That time also, I was not a member of the Congress party.

"One day, someone told me that nobody was willing to join the party despite a massive campaign for membership. It was then I joined the Congress party," he said.

He further said that he has always been a disciplined and devoted member of the party.

"Be it my family or party, I have always stood by principles and followed discipline. Whatever role is assigned by the party, I ensure that I fulfill them to the best of my abilities."

He said that he would have been very happy had the party offered him the CM post, as he had a certain vision and dream to achieve for the state.

However, the party high command did not nod in his favour.

Despite that, he continued to serve the party with full honesty and vigour.

Notably, prior to Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, TS Singh Deo had expressed his anguish and anger with the party and also positioned himself as one of the key contenders for CM post but Congress lost the polls.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, TS Singh Deo also shared his views on the inheritance tax row and top Congress leaders quitting the grand old party.

On the inheritance tax row, he accused the Prime Minister of befooling the public by making misleading statements.

On Gourav Vallabh quitting the party, he said that he was part of the poll committee that was finalising the tickets. "Gourav wanted a ticket first from Jharkhand and then from Rajasthan. But, he was denied the same, and then he decided to quit the party," Deo said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor