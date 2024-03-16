IAS Abhimanyu Singh Appointed As Officer on Special Duty to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
IAS officer Abhimanyu Singh was appointed Officer on Special Duty to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday, March 15. Abhimanyu was the personal secretary of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
Saini has taken over the post of Chief Minister in Haryana. He took oath as Chief Minister on March 12. Abhimanyu Singh, originally from the Kosli assembly constituency of Rewari district, will now handle the OSD of the new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Appointment Letter:
According to the order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, V Umashankar, who has already been posted as CMO, will continue to hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the new CM Nayab Singh Saini. Dr Amit Aggarwal will continue to hold the charge of Additional Principal Secretary, and Ashima Brar will continue to hold the charge of Additional Principal Secretary.