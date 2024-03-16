IAS Abhimanyu Singh Appointed As Officer on Special Duty to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

IAS officer Abhimanyu Singh was appointed Officer on Special Duty to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday, March 15. Abhimanyu was the personal secretary of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Saini has taken over the post of Chief Minister in Haryana. He took oath as Chief Minister on March 12. Abhimanyu Singh, originally from the Kosli assembly constituency of Rewari district, will now handle the OSD of the new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Appointment Letter:

IAS Abhimanyu appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. pic.twitter.com/RNtss3JQYh — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024