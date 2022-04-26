I&B Min Anurag Thakur warns stern action against YouTube channels spreading misinformation

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday issued a stern warning to YouTube channels involved in propagating false news that creates panic, incites communal disharmony and disturbs the law and order situation in India.

"Central government has blocked 16 YouTube channels for spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India. We will continue to take similar action in the future also to protect India's national security" said Thakur.

Thakur further clarified that action against these channels should not be pursued as an action against freedom of speech but an action against misinformation and fake news.

"Central Government supports Freedom of Speech but no one has the right to divide the nation, or spread misinformation. This is the fifth time we have taken such a decision," he said.

Since the 16 channels that have been blocked comprised Pakistan-based channels too, Minister said, "This is a clear message for those engaged in spreading misinformation while being situated inside and outside the country."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 10 Indian and 6 Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, YouTube channels were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony, and disturb public order in India.

The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan-based and 10 India-based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crores.

( With inputs from ANI )

