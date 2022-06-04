I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to take down Layer'r Shot deodrant ad

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday asked Twitter, YouTube to take down "derogatory (Layer'r Shot) ad circulating on social media."

Information and Broadcasting Ministry ordered suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is also being held as per the advertising code.

“The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation," said the Advertising Standards Council of India in a tweet.

The advertisement of Layer'r Shot Deodorant blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country, said Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women.

