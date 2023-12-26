IBPS PO Mains 2023 Results: Expected Release Date, Interview Round; Check Full Details Here

The results for the 2023 IBPS PO Mains are expected to be released soon. Candidates who participated in the IBPS PO main examination can access their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The written examination took place on November 5, 2023, at various exam centers nationwide. To check their results, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

To check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter the required details. Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen. Review the result and download the page. Retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Successful candidates who pass the main examination will advance to the interview round. The call letters for the interviews are anticipated to be accessible in January/February 2024, and the interviews themselves will be conducted during this period.

The IBPS PO/MT 2023 recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies distributed across participating banks. For more comprehensive information, candidates are advised to consult the official IBPS website.