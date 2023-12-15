ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at eservices.icai.org, Know Steps To Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming CA Foundation Exam in 2023. This exam will be conducted on December 31, 2, 4 and 6th of January. Aspirants who are registered for the examination can download their Admit Cards from the official website of ICAI, which is icai.org.

Here are the steps to download the Admit Card for the CA Foundation Exam 2023 from the official website (icai.org)

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

2. Look for the "ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023" link on the home page.

3. Click on the link to access the login page.

4. Enter your login details, such as your registration number and password.

5. After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.

6. Your CA Foundation December Admit Card should be displayed on the screen.

7. Verify the details on the admit card, such as your name, photograph, exam center, etc.

8. Download the admit card to your device.

Remember to take a printout of the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference and use during the examination. The Foundation Examination comprises papers with a 2-hour duration each. Papers 1 and 2 are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. For precise details, candidates should check the official ICAI website.

