ICMR releases book, mobile app for updating, guiding physicians about common conditions

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday released a book and a mobile app for use by physicians that would help them deal with problems associated with irrational use of medicines, over and under diagnosis, among other things.

The book is titled Standard Treatment Workflows (STW) volume III and is intended to update physicians at all levels of public health care.

Problems associated with irrational use of medicines, over and under diagnosis, and poor referral practices can be addressed appropriately with the help of such STW.

Prof Vinod K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog released the book of ICMR Standard Treatment Workflows - Volume III pertaining to 54 conditions under 11 specialities and also a mobile App. Prof. Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR and Payden, Deputy Representative to World Health Organization (WHO) Country office to India were present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary, DHR and Director General, ICMR said, "The burden of delivering healthcare at the peripheries predominantly rests on primary care physicians who have been doing a phenomenal job. The Standard Treatment Workflows will help these physicians to remain updated and will provide a broad guidance on how to manage common conditions"

Prof (Dr) Vinod K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said, use of "Standard Treatment Workflows need to be examined in an operational research mode and at various levels of public healthcare health system. A robust dissemination strategy (including international dissemination) involving various stakeholders need to be planned."

ICMR has released Volume-I with 53 conditions and Volume - II with 18 conditions in 2019 and 2022 respectively. With growing new scientific evidence and rising healthcare costs, healthcare providers regularly require simple standard treatment guidelines, workflows and reference manuals. The latest STWs will help in implementing it effectively at all levels with focus on quality health care.

Payden, Deputy Representative to World Health Organization (WHO) Country office to India added that WHO is a proud partner in this endeavour and will help in the dissemination of this important work across various countries and different platforms. This will also include the utilisation of WHO's field teams in training of healthcare workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

