ICSE, ISC Semester 2 time table 2022 release, check details

The council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. Students can check the semester 2 exam timetable for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Both ICSE and ISC final exams will begin on April 25, but the ending dates of the exams are different. The ICSE (Class 10) exams will end on May 20 while the ISC exams will end on June 6. According to the officials, Class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and they will run for 1 hour 30 minutes. While Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm every day and will be run for 1 hour 30 minutes.

How to download Semester 2, 2022 timetable:

Go to the official site of CISCE or cisce.org.

Click on the available link on Home Page.

You will see a PDF file where the complete timetable is available.

For those who don't know, ICSE is the 10th class exam while ISC is the 12th class exam.