ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 begins tomorrow, Exam day, Covid-19 guidelines issued

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 semester 2 exams from tomorrow, April 25, 2022. ICSE Board exam 2022 will begin with the English paper. Students will have to carry CISCE admit card 2022 to the exam hall to appear for the ICSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2022. The board will conduct the ISC exams 2022 from April 26, as per the revised schedule.

Covid-19 guidelines

Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the examination hall

During entry to and exit from the examination hall, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms.

Candidates must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.

Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.