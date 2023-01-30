IDBI bank manager held for swindling money from customers' accounts

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Karnataka police have arrested a relationship manager of IDBI bank in Bengaluru in connection with transferring Rs 4.92 crore illegally to various accounts, police said on Monday.

According to police, 34-year-old Sajila, a relationship manager attached to IDBI bank, Mission Road branch in Bengaluru is the arrested person.

The police have recovered Rs 23 lakh worth LIC bond and the computer used to commit the crime. The accused has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Sajila, from Tamil Nadu, worked between June 2022 and December in the Mission Road Branch during which she had illegally transferred money to various bank accounts from customers' accounts.

This has been done without the knowledge of customers. Sajila had managed to prevent the withdrawal messages to the customers. The accused manager had targeted rich clients' accounts.

The accused had transferred Rs 4.92 crore on December 23, 2022. The money was invested in the LIC bonds. IDBI Bank Deputy Manager Sangameshwara, after noticing the fraud, has lodged a police complaint in this regard with the Sampangiramanagara police station here.

Following the complaint, the police cracked the case and arrested the accused manager. The cases are lodged for breach of trust and cheating.

Police explained that accused Sajila while working at Gandhinagar Branch in Bengaluru earlier had allegedly transferred Rs 2.90 crore from customers' accounts to her account. She had invested the money in LIC bonds. The case was lodged against her in Upparpet police station in Bengaluru.

