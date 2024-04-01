Identifying a Model Code of Conduct Violation? Follow These Steps to Report It

The cVIGIL app has been introduced by the Election Commission of India for people to register complaints over violations of the model code of conduct (MCC). Over 79,000 complaints have been received across the country, whereas in Mumbai city atleast 5 complaints have been registered since the announcement of General Elections 2024. However, the election authorities expressed the complaints will increase as the election dates come near and as the political campaigning intensifies. The App saw major complaints regarding the distribution of money, gifts, and liquor.

So far, Mumbai had complaints related to the display of banners and hoardings without permission and property defacement. The Nodal Officer said, "The intent of the cVIGIL App is to act on the violations immediately, instead of going through the process of paperwork. It connects citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads, creating a rapid action and monitoring system."

While speaking to Lokmat Times, the Nodal Officer said, "So far 5 complaints have been filed from Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South. Mumbai's election is in the 5th phase, around 20 May, the complaints may increase when elections are near and political parties intensify their campaigning."Upon the filing of a complaint, the flying squad is expected to arrive at the location within 25 minutes of the complaint being lodged. The complainant is required to capture either a photograph or a two-minute video depicting the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and submit the complaint accordingly. The GIS information associated with the complaint directs it to the relevant District Control Room, enabling flying squads to promptly respond to the situation. Subsequently, the cVIGIL investigator will assess the complaint, with the Assistant Returning Officer serving as the final decision-maker in cVIGIL cases



