IED detected, destroyed in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22 The J&K Police on Tuesday said that it detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu district.

“An IED was detected and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad (BDS) at Panjgrain Nagrota area of Jammu district," the police said.

Giving details, an SSP said the IED was destroyed by the BDS "through a controlled mechanism".

“Case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the officer added.

