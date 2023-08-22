IED detected, destroyed in Jammu

By IANS | Published: August 22, 2023 09:29 AM 2023-08-22T09:29:17+5:30 2023-08-22T09:30:02+5:30

Jammu, Aug 22 The J&K Police on Tuesday said that it detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device ...

IED detected, destroyed in Jammu | IED detected, destroyed in Jammu

IED detected, destroyed in Jammu

Next

Jammu, Aug 22 The J&K Police on Tuesday said that it detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu district.

“An IED was detected and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad (BDS) at Panjgrain Nagrota area of Jammu district," the police said.

Giving details, an SSP said the IED was destroyed by the BDS "through a controlled mechanism".

“Case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur