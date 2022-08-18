IED found under vehicle of cop weighed about 2.5 kg, terror angle being probed: Punjab Police

Punjab Police said on Wednesday said that the Improvised Explosive Device which was found stuck under the vehicle of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) weighed about 2.5 kg and looked the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn taran and had come from Pakistan.

Punjab ADGP RN Dhoke said they are looking into suspected terror angle.

"IED found in this bomb weighs approximately 2.5 kg. It looks like the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn taran & had come from Pakistan. We're looking into a suspected terror angle. Several teams deployed, should know more in 24 hours," he told media persons.

Manish Chawla, IG Border Range, had said earlier that information was received at Ranjit Avenue Police Station that someone had kept an IED in the car of a Sub Inspector.

"Police recovered the IED and a forensic investigation of IED is being done. Further probe underway," he had said.

Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh under whose car the IED was placed on Tuesday had said CCTV footage shows two men putting something under the vehicle.

"Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I've worked during militancy & that's why they kept it. FIR has been registered in the matter," he had said.

Punjab Police had recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district in May this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

