"If BBC documentary is wrong, it should be challenged": CM Baghel on resolution passed by Gujarat Assembly against broadcaster

Commenting on the resolution passed by Gujarat Assembly against BBC, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said if the documentary is wrong then it should be challenged but what will happen by passing a resolution.

"If the documentary is wrong then it should be challenged and there ways to act upon. But you (in an apparent reference to BJP) conducted raids against them and intimidated them which is not correct," stated CM Baghel while talking to media in Raipur on Saturday.

If the documentary is wrong then action needs to be taken, what will happen by passing a resolution, said the CM, elaborating that if it is not wrong then accept it.

Earlier on March 10, Gujarat Assembly passed a resolution requesting the Centre to take strict action against the BBC for tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots.

In February this year, Income Tax authorities conducted searches at the offices of the British broadcaster in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The central government, in January, issued directions for blocking YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

Shedding details about the issues discussed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said on March 10, met with the PM Modi and attracted his attention on several issues including census, reservation, GST, coal and metro between Raipur and Durg.

"I have requested the PM to take up decisions on these issues," he said.Responding to a query on his frequent meeting and closeness with the Prime Minister, he said the "PM is for all of us and it is necessary to meet him in the interest of the state. Proposing the demands is also essential and when those are not fulfilled, it is also necessary to fight. It is the matter to protect the interest of the state, not a personal fight. It's good that the Prime Minister gives time to discuss issues."

CM Baghel also took a dig at the fact that a team of BJP visited Chhattisgarh for conducting a survey regarding the candidates, he said "I have already said that out of 14 that are left, none of them have confirmation to get the ticket (in coming assembly elections). I have said this to Ajay Chandrakar and Brijmohan Ji that why they were giving stress to their throats, nothing will change. There is no guarantee whether they will get a ticket or not."

CM Baghel on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Baghel discussed issues like the conduct of an early census, GST dues, and coal royalty with the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that he has sought cooperation from the Prime Minister for the light metro service to be started from Nava Raipur to Durg.

He informed that the meeting of the fourth Standing Finance Working Group of G20 is going to be held in Chhattisgarh in the month of September. "A discussion was held with the Prime Minister regarding its preparation," he said.

Baghel said that he has assured the Prime Minister of world-class arrangements for the guests of G20.

( With inputs from ANI )

