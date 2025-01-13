'If I am attacked again, UP officials will be responsible': Sanjeev Balyan writes to CM Yogi Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 13 BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Monday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaining about the attitude of the police.

In his letter, Balyan also raised the issue of his security being withdrawn. He alleged that his security had been taken away because he raised his voice against the corruption of the Muzaffarnagar Police.

He further stated in the letter that he was attacked during the Lok Sabha elections, and if he is attacked again, the responsibility would lie with the state government officials.

He also informed CM Yogi Adityanath about the encroachment of land belonging to a temple and dharamshala in Khanupur village by Mansurpur Distillery.

In the letter, former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan stated: "The land of the temple and dharamshala in Khanupur village was illegally transferred with the collusion of previous government officials to Mansurpur Distillery. On January 1, in connivance with Muzaffarnagar police, the distillery occupied the land and filed false cases against the villagers."

He added that the Muzaffarnagar police officers might not have brought this matter to the Chief Minister's attention.

The BJP leader also mentioned that he, along with the villagers, went to the Mansurpur police station on January 12 in protest.

He further stated that he had previously lodged complaints with senior police officers regarding the involvement of Muzaffarnagar police in property disputes, but no action had been taken so far.

In his letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Balyan demanded immediate action on this matter.

He wrote: "Considering your life's journey, I am confident that you will take just action regarding the land encroachment of the temple and dharamshala."

Regarding the withdrawal of his security, Balyan stated that while he was not concerned about his own safety, the attitude of the police towards a former Union Minister raised concerns about the condition of ordinary BJP workers.

