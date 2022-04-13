'If I didn't write about my son, no one would know of his sacrifice in Kargil'

New Delhi, April 13 On July 7, 1999, at the height of the Kargil War, Captain Anuj Nayyar fell to a rocket-propelled grenade as he led a charge up the Pimple 2 peak to clear it of Pakistani infiltrators. He died instantly but saved the lives of 15 soldiers who eventually finished the mission and hoisted the Indian flag on the peak. His motivating command and going beyond the call of duty saw the 23-year-old, who had been commissioned into the Indian Army just two years earlier, being awarded the Maha Vir Chakra

