If the Karnataka Government Asks for Rice for the Anna Bhagya Yojana, the Central Government Is Ready To Provide Rice”: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has informed that if the Karnataka government asks for rice for Anna Bhagya Yojana, the central government is ready to provide rice. Talking to the media he said that the Center is ready to provide rice to the state. If there is a request, we will give extra rice. We are ready to give rice at Rs.28 per kg.The central government is ready to provide rice if the government is asked to do so. Last year, when the Karnataka government asked for rice, he justified the decision of the Center that it was decided not to give rice because of the drought situation in the whole country.

However, now there is good rain in the country and a good crop is expected everywhere. In this context, we are ready to provide rice at the rate of 28 rupees per Kg. He informed that no demand has come from the state so far. The Centre's argument was that if the existing stock is sold to the state and depleted, it would be difficult to distribute in emergency situations. The Karnataka government had requested the center many times to provide rice. Minister from the state KH Muniyappa himself visited Delhi and held talks with the Union Minister. But, it was no use.