If voted to power, will provide LPG clylinder for Rs 474 in Chhattisgarh: Congress

Raipur, Nov 8 With hardly eight days remaining for the crucial second phase of elections for the 70 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress on Wednesday said that if the party is voted to power they will provide the cheapest cooking gas cylinder for Rs 474.

Addressing an all women press conference here, Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera said: “The Congress guarantees that after winning the elections, we will immediately deposit Rs 500 on gas cylinders in the accounts of women of the state. Subsidy will be directly transferred so that the women of the state will get great relief in running their house.”

She said that the grand old party believes in transparency, so the amount of Rs 500 on these cylinders will go directly to the women's account.

She also said that unlike the BJP’s promise of Rs 500 to women below the poverty line, the Congress will give the cylinder to all the sections of the society in the state.

She said that for example, a domestic gas cylinder which currently costs Rs 974 and after the subsidy, the women will get gas cylinders for Rs 474 and the Ujjwala cylinder which is currently available for Rs 607 after subsidy people will get it at Rs 107.

“Our party workers are going door-to-door to also discuss about Mahatari Nyaya Yojana. To join the Mahatari Nyaya Yojana, by making a miscall on 9013141414,” Khera added.

