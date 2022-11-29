IG Kashmir sector interacts with 53rd batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers

The Inspector General (IG) of the Kashmir sector, MS Bhatia, on Monday, interacted with the 53rd batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOS), who were on a field trip to Kashmir.

The trainees were briefed regarding the current security scenario, problems at hand, various counter measures in place and insights into future challenges.

The Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF informed about the interaction in a tweet.

"Sh. M.S Bhatia, IG #KOS interacted with the 53rd batch of DAGOs who are on a field trip to #KashmirThe trainees were briefed regarding the current security scenario, problems at hand, various counter measures in place & insights into the future challenges. @crpfindia @MSBhatiaIPS," the tweet read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor