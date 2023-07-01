IIM Sambalpur confers degrees on 322 MBA graduates at convocation ceremony in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], July 1 : Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur on Saturday awarded degrees to 322 MBA graduates during the Annual Convocation Ceremony held in Odisha's Sambalpur.

According to the officials, about 322 MBA graduates of the 6th (2020-22) and 7th (2021-23) batches were conferred degrees at the Annual Convocation Ceremony of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha.

The Convocation Ceremony was celebrated with great pomp and fervour and was attended by distinguished guests from the Government of India and the Government of Odisha added the officials.

"The celebration took place in the presence of Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, JP Morgan Chase Ltd Managing Director Sukanyya Misra, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur Arundhati Bhattacharya and Director, IIM Sambalpur Mahadeo Jaiswal," they stated.

While congratulating the graduating students, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal stated that basic management was nothing more than love itself. The essence of love disintegrates all stuff, including thought and consciousness. Opportunities to control love existed in marriage and in having to deal with the outside world. He added that the size of love was immeasurable in contrast to material wealth.

Adding further Lal said that material wealth pales in comparison to the vastness of love. Love is beyond complaints, competition and contradictions. It is a symbol of simplicity, humility, inspiration and generosity and that attention and exchange were required to cultivate love's power in our minds.

Addressing the graduates at the Convocation Ceremony, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur Arundhati Bhattacharya stated that the graduates were not only obliged to survive in the new era but also act as architects as they stand at the threshold of a world that is increasingly defined by innovation and technology.

The story of human tenacity, adaptability, and ingenuity is the sum of all human progress, she added.

IIM Sambalpur's director, Mahadeo Jaiswal, claimed that the institute excelled in three core areas, namely teaching, research, and incubation and that it had attained an impressive 100 per cent placement rate this year, with the highest package being INR 64.61 lakh per annum (domestic) and INR 64.15 lakh per annum (international).

The IIM Director also noted that this amazing accomplishment had grown by an astounding 146.7 per cent from the previous year.

In addition, there has been a promising growth of 26 per cent in average salary and 29 per cent in average salary, reinforcing the institute's commitment to providing rich career opportunities for its graduates," the IIM Director added.

