IIM Udaipur continues trend of providing 100% placements

Udaipur, March 9 Continuing the trend of providing 100 per cent placements, IIM Udaipur on Thursday shared the topline figures of its recently concluded final placements for students of its two-year MBA course graduating in April 2023.

IIM Udaipur is one of the four IIMs that follow the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will be posting a detailed report on its website when the external audit of the same concludes.

The two-year MBA batch of 2021-23 has a student count of 305. At the close of the final placement season, the figures showed an increase of 14 per cent in the average CTC (cost to company) and 16 per cent in the median.

The highest CTC stood at Rs 36 lakh/annum. The top 25 per cent of the batch got an average CTC of Rs 28 lakh/annum, while the top 50 per cent bagged an average CTC of Rs 24 lakh/annum. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at Rs 20.3 lakh/annum.

Pre-placement offers through summer internships rose by 30 per cent.

