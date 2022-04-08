IIT Delhi to start part-time courses for working professionals and aspirants, check courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is going to offer part-time courses for working professionals as well as engineering aspirants. The part-time courses are sensor, instrumentation engineering, AI, and cyber-physical system engineering. And the classes for these courses are going to happen on weekends only so students could manage their time.

IIT- Delhi will also provide some certificate courses carrying industry significance so it will help the institute to expand. All the courses in sensor, instrumentation and cyber-physical system engineering will be going to held in recently launched centres for Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE) at the IIT Delhi campus.

Know the requirement for IIT-Delhi in mentioned courses.

The admission will be done on the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) or marks obtained in previous classes. Not only this but in the MTech and MSR courses, the candidate’s GATE score will be also considered. And these part-time courses will also be available to the working professionals.

Registrations for MTech and certificate courses will start after the GATE 2020 results. Interested candidates can apply their preferred courses at the official website of IIT Delhi, iitd.ac.in.