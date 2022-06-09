IIT Guwahati climbs 11 paces to 384th in QS World University Rankings

Guwahati, June 9 The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has climbed 11 places to 384th in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2023.

IIT Guwahati sources said that the institute has received 384th rank in the overall rankings and 37th rank in citations per faculty.

"QS World University Rankings 2023 released on Wednesday indicates that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has moved up 217 places from the 601-650 range in 2014 to 384th now," an official statement said on Thursday.

Ranked 37th globally with a score of 96.3 per cent, the Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for IIT Guwahati, the statement said.

Commenting about this performance, T.G. Sitharam, Director at IIT Guwahati, said, "The efforts of the faculty members and students are critical to our success in the global rankings. We will continue to focus on high-end research and make steady strides to go up the global rankings ladder."

The QS World University Rankings are being published since 2004. The parameters they consider to decide the rankings include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, employment outcome and international research network.

The QS World University Rankings ranked 41 Indian institutions this time.

Set up in 1994, IIT-G has 11 departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering, science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc and PhD programmes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor