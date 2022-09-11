IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Declared

IIT Bombay has declared the IIT entrance exam result at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. In female candidates, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360. A total of 160038 candidates registered and 155538 appeared for both papers, out of which 40712 candidates have qualified

The exam was conducted on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. Candidates were then given access to the copy of their responses at 10 am of September 01, which was available for download at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys were released on September 03 and candidates had time till 5 pm of September 04 to raise objections. The minimum aggregate marks for General category was 55, while for OBC-NCL and EWS category was 50. The minimum aggregate for rest of the categories was 28 and in preparatory course ranks list was 14.