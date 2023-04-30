IIT-K students reach out to villagers under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 30 Going beyond the confines of the academic campus, students of IIT Kanpur are actively participating in social works in nearby villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Over 100 students from IIT Kanpur and MBA students of STEP HBTI stepped out of the campus on their cycles to create health awareness in the nearby Maksoodabad village.

They reached the village early in the morning and were welcomed by eager villagers.

This initiative was carried out under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a Government of India scheme with IIT Kanpur as a Regional Coordinator to motivate students of higher educational institutions to work for the upliftment and development of villages.

STEP HBTI, and Rama University were partner institutes for this outreach initiative.

According to an official IIT-K release, the students went house to house in the village, enquiring about the health ailments of the villagers and filling out a health survey form.

Along with the IIT, ASHA and ANM workers of CHC Kalyanpur helped in making Ayushman cards, and the CSC team was around to help with the registration of other cards.

The health camp was inaugurated by Sarpanch Narendra Kumar and Prof Sandeep Sangal and Sudhanshu Shekhar Singh, along with Prof CK Tiwari and Yogesh Puri of STEP HBTI.

Prof Sandeep Sangal, Coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) IIT-K, said that through them, the awareness about health and government schemes would increase among the villagers, and health services would be made available to the needy and more people, in turn, filling the service delivery gaps.

The villagers showed great enthusiasm as they gathered in large numbers to get their Ayushman cards and collect related information. Nearly 20 people were registered for Ayushman during the outreach. It was observed that most villagers were not using the Government App that provides access to information on the same.

