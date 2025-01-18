IIT-Wale Baba Abhay Singh Denies Rumour of Leaving Maha Kumbh Mela; Says Left Juna Akhara

Abhay Singh, popularly known as IIT-wale Baba, remains in the Maha Kumbh Mela and has not left the fair, contrary to circulating rumours. During an interview on Friday night, he dismissed reports suggesting he had left the Juna Akhara 16 ashram to an unknown location. Abhay Singh accused some sadhus from the ashram of spreading false information about him.

Reports claimed that Abhay Singh had suddenly disappeared from the ashram, prompting his parents to visit the site in search of him. However, Abhay had reportedly left the ashram before their arrival, and no confirmation was made about their presence there.

According to the sadhus of Juna Akhara, Abhay Singh's frequent media interactions were affecting his mental state, and he allegedly made inappropriate comments during interviews. As a result, he was brought before Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, who, considering his mental state, reportedly asked him to leave the ashram. Abhay Singh was said to have left late at night.

In his interview, Abhay Singh refuted these claims, stating, "False news is being spread about me. I was asked to leave the ashram at night because they thought I might reveal something against them. I left to practise secret meditation. They are spreading nonsense."

He also addressed those questioning his mental state, saying, "I explain the mind. What is the mind? You are questioning my mental state? It’s amusing. Which psychologist knows more about the mind than I do? Do they think they can give me a certificate?"

Additionally, Abhay Singh clarified his stance on the guru-disciple relationship. While an old Akhada saint, Someshwar Puri, claimed that he was Abhay Singh's guru, Abhay Singh denied this, stating, "I have no guru. Now that I am famous, he claims to be my guru. But I’ve made it clear—there is no guru-disciple relationship. I learn from everyone and consider them my guru, but no one can claim ownership over me."

Abhay Singh’s statements have added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing developments in the Mahakumbh.