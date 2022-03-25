Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted; 2 held

Gurugram, March 25 The Gurugram Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, and arrested two persons including the mastermind in this connection, officials said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek a.k.a Jeetu, 30 a resident of Hathras, and Sunil, 25 a resident of Aligarh, the arms supplier.

The police said they conducted the raid in Uttar Pradesh following some details related to illegal arms manufacturing were revealed by one of their aides Abhishek a.k.a Gabbar, who was arrested in Gurugram on March 19. A total of 25 country-made pistols were recovered from his possession.

During the raid, the police recovered a large number of cartridges and weapons along with weapon-making equipment from the illegal arms factory.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan told : "An illegal arms factory was spotted in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, and we have arrested the two accused."

They had taken a room on rent for manufacturing locks and keys but allegedly used that as a cover for manufacturing weapons illegally.

The police team during the raid also recovered an illegal weapon from Sunil.

During questioning, he told the police that they made weapons in the manufacturing unit and used to sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR at Rs 2,500 to 3,000 per weapon.

"Abhishek was involved in this for several years, and a dozen cases of loot and dacoity including the Gangster Act were registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. He has also served jail terms in the past. Sunil used to take 10 per cent commission from Abhishek for the supply of illegal weapons in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR," Sangwan said.

