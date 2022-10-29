Illegal bungalow at Old Goa must be demolished as per law: Savio Rodrigues

Taking a firm stand over the illegal bungalow case in Old Goa, BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues demanded the demolition of the illegal bungalow as per law.

His statement comes in response to the letter of G Kishen Reddy, Union Home Minister for Tourism to Mahua Moitra, MP, Trinamool Congress.

"I have got the matter examined and would like to inform that the ASI has issued a demolition order against the illegal construction on 16.08.2022 under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958," Reddy stated in the letter.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues expressed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued the demolition order, whereas the High Court has for now stayed the demolition order.

"The bungalow is an illegal construction is clear from the ASI demolition order. The illegal bungalow must be demolished under the law," expressed Rodrigues.

He further elucidated that it is important for the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the clear lapse on the part of certain representatives in different authorities that overlooked the construction of the illegal bungalow in an ASI protected area of religious sensitivities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor