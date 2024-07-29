Illegal commercial building demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 29 An enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday demolished an illegally constructed commercial building in Sector-17A.

According to the civic body officials, following instructions from Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar, an MCG team reached the spot and demolished the illegal structure.

The officials said the basement and ground floor were constructed on 300 square yards of land along with the market. The building plan of the said property was also cancelled by the MCG.

"As per the MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, strict monitoring is being done on encroachment, illegal occupation, and unauthorised and illegal constructions in the corporation area," said MCG spokesperson S.S. Rohilla.

Separate enforcement teams have been formed in all four zones to take action on such activities. Assistant engineer-level officers have been made in charge of these teams who have also been given the responsibility of duty magistrate, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor