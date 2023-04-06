Illegal forex trading: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 crore

New Delhi, April 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 118.27 crore as part of a money laundering probe in a case pertaining to illegal forex trading by a company and its promoters, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that the attachment is in the form of shares, mutual funds, bonds, AIF (Alternative Investment Funds), PMS (Portfolio Management Services), cash lying in banks accounts, luxury vehicle, flats, commercial business places, hotels and resorts.

The assests belong to Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and TP Global FX.

The ED initiated investigation based on the FIR registered under various sections of the IPC by Kolkata Police against T M Traders and K K Traders.

The ED investigation revealed that Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and other persons through various dummy entities controlled and managed by them, defrauded the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform of TP Global FX.

Earlier, during investigation conducted in the illegal forex trading scam by TP Global FX, Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das were arrested by the ED. Both of them are presently under the judicial custody. Search and seizure conducted on 180 bank accounts controlled and managed by the accused and amount of Rs 121.02 crore was freezed lying in bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

