Illegal immigration matter: ED conducts searches across 22 locations in Delhi & Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 21 In a crackdown against illegal immigration, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches across 22 locations in Delhi and Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

These raids, conducted on January 19 and 20 were targeted at unraveling a complex network allegedly led by key conspirators Bharatbhai Patel, known as Bobby, Charanajit Singh, and others.

In a statement, the ED linked these raids to a broader investigation into a syndicate involved in facilitating illegal immigration. Extensive searches were conducted across 22 locations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Mehsana in Gujarat, and Delhi, on January 19 and 20.

Bharatbhai Patel was previously apprehended by the Gujarat Police in 2022.

Patel's activities include his involvement in the Dingucha case of the same year in which an Indian family of four perished while attempting to cross from Canada into the US illegally.

The latest enforcement action by the ED stems from two FIRs lodged by the Gujarat Police.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Passports Act.

The charges relate to their alleged long-term involvement in orchestrating illegal immigration of Indian citizens, a practice that reportedly dates back to 2015.

Investigations reveal that the racket fabricated documents to secure visas to various countries.

The accused allegedly exploited bogus or duplicate passports to impersonate legitimate travellers.

The scale of the operation is highlighted by the substantial sums demanded from those seeking to migrate -- individual passengers were reportedly charged between Rs 60-75 lakh, while couples were levied up to Rs 1-1.25 crore.

Families with children faced even higher fees, ranging from Rs 1.25-1.75 crore.

The two-day operation led to the seizure of considerable assets, including approximately Rs 1.5 crore in Indian currency and around Rs 21 lakh in foreign currencies.

In addition to the monetary haul, the ED reported the confiscation of various incriminating materials, both digital and documentary, shedding further light on the extent of this illegal immigration network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor