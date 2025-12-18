Illegal mining 'not only destructive to nature but also violation of human rights', says Haryana panel

Chandigarh, Dec 18 Taking a stern view of rampant illegal mining and serious environmental violations in Panchkula district, the Haryana Human Rights Commission, on Thursday, has issued strict directions.

The commission said that illegal mining "is not only destructive to the environment but also amounts to a direct violation of the citizens' right to health, life and human dignity".

After a detailed review of reports regarding illegal mining along the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, Mallah Road, Raipur Rani, Morni, Barwala and Chandimandir areas, the commission's full bench -- Chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia -- expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

The commission observed widespread violations of mandatory environmental norms at stone crushers, screening plants, brick-kilns and mining units.

In compliance with the commission's order, a detailed action taken report of November 12 was submitted by the HSPCB Regional Officer of Panchkula region.

After examining the report, the full commission noted in its order that despite repeated directions, the Regional Officer had failed to conduct regular random visits, surprise inspections and continuous monitoring.

The commission particularly highlighted that many units had not developed the mandatory double-row green belt, which serves as the primary buffer against dust and air pollution.

Deficiencies were also found in essential arrangements such as water sprinklers, smog guns, wind-breaking walls, re-circulation tanks, paved internal roads and ambient air quality monitoring systems.

The commission also observed that several units lacked proper maintenance of re-circulation tanks, logbooks for wastewater disposal and recycling, adequate barricading, vehicular ramps, wind-breaking walls, sufficient water sprinklers, smog guns, 'pucca' roads and ambient air quality monitoring stations, and that untreated wastewater was being discharged outside the premises.

It was also noted that inspections were largely reactive, carried out mostly after issuance of show-cause notices.

The commission has also directed the Forest and Wildlife Department, the Department of Mines and Geology, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau and the Commissioner of Police of Panchkula to submit detailed compliance reports before the next hearing on February 26, 2026.

