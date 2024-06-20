Illicit Liquor Consumption In Tamil Nadu: 25 Dead, 60 Hospitalised In Critical Condition

At least 25 people lost their lives and over 60 others were hospitalized in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Wednesday after consuming suspected illicit liquor allegedly containing lethal methanol.

K. Kannukutti, 49, was arrested after authorities seized about 200 liters of illegal liquor from him. The victims, mostly daily wage laborers from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi, reportedly consumed spurious liquor sold in packets and sachets on June 18. They began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and eye irritation later in the night, prompting their admission to hospitals.

Those receiving treatment are currently hospitalized in government facilities across Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry, with many reported to be in critical condition.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID investigation. The DMK government has taken swift action, including the transfer of Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and the suspension of Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.

Expressing his concern, Stalin stated, "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it."

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the DMK government for the incident. Tamil Nadu Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the government's failure to crack down on illicit liquor, while Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called for the resignation of Minister for Prohibition and Excise, S Muthusamy.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also weighed in, stating, "Every now and then, tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor is reported from various parts of our state," highlighting ongoing concerns about lapses in preventing such incidents.