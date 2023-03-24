I'm fighting for voice of India, says, Rahul Gandhi after his Lok Sabha suspension

After a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019, the veteran leader was suspended from Lok Sabha. On Friday evening, Rahul Gandhi finally responded to the disqualification of his MP status saying, I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost. Meanwhile, opposition parties ripped into BJP for creating a political turmoil in the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Friday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and said political differences have become battles for vendetta and opposition leaders have become targets of the saffron party. He said this is 'Aapat Kaal' (emergency) for the nation.

"In today's 'Amrit Kaal' Opposition leaders are being coerced and silenced by using every tool of power by BJP and the Centre," Soren said in a tweet. "The disqualification of Lok Sabha membership of Shri @Rahul Gandhi Ji demonstrates how political differences have now become battles foe vendetta by the Centre. In today's Amrit Kaal, opposition leaders are unilateral targets of the BJP. They are being coerced and silenced by using every tool of power," said Soren in a tweet. Priyanka Gandhi targeted PM Modi in a series of tweets-‘Narendra Modi’s sycophants called a martyred Prime Minister's son anti-national, Mir Zafar. A BJP CM even asked who is Rahul Gandhi's father. Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition.' 'Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked why they don't keep the name Nehru in the full Parliament. But no judge gave you a sentence of two years. Did not disqualify you from the Parliament….Rahul ji like a true patriot questioned Adani's loot…''Rahul raised questions on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi…. Has your friend Gautam Adani become bigger than the country's parliament and the great people of India that you were shocked when his loot was questioned? You call my family familyist, know, this family watered India's democracy with their blood…'‘...which you are trying to destroy. This family raised the voice of the people of India and fought for the truth from generations. The blood that runs in our veins has one specialty… Never bowed down before a coward, power-hungry dictator like you and will never bow down. Do whatever you want.’

