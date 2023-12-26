IMD Forecasts 3-4 Days of Dense to Very Dense Fog in Northwest India - Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Tuesday that dense to very dense fog (visibility 50-200 meters) is anticipated in certain areas of Uttar Pradesh during December 26 and 27. According to the IMD, dense fog is expected to persist over the northwest and parts of adjoining central India over the next three to four days.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days," the IMD mentioned in a post on X.

Simultaneously, with the winter chill gripping parts of North India, tourists in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, encountered challenges during their visit to the historic Taj Mahal as the city was shrouded in a dense layer of fog on Tuesday morning, significantly hampering visibility.

As per IMD data, minimum temperatures over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh range from 6-10 degrees. Meanwhile, most parts of Rajasthan, East UP, Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have temperatures in the range of 11-12 degrees. Minimum temperatures are either normal or above normal across most parts of the country, according to the IMD.

On Tuesday morning, the IMD released satellite images illustrating a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The Delhi-NCR region woke up to dense fog, with a temperature as low as 7 degrees. Visuals from various areas in Delhi, including India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar, depicted thick fog significantly reducing visibility.

The dense fog created difficulties for tourists attempting to capture views of the Taj Mahal from the Royal gate and the Lady Diana Bench.

Other parts of North India also experienced winter chills on Tuesday morning, with cities such as Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Moga in Punjab, facing cold waves amid dense fog.

Due to the cold wave in Prayagraj, people gathered around bonfires for warmth on the streets. Moga in Punjab witnessed almost zero visibility as dense fog enveloped the city, further lowering the temperature.

The Delhi airport encountered delays in both arrivals and departures for around 30 flights, including international ones, due to dense fog, according to data from the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System on Tuesday morning.

The IMD also issued a warning regarding potential health impacts on people in the national capital due to the dense fog. The release highlighted that dense fog contains particulate matter and pollutants that, when exposed, may lodge in the lungs, leading to decreased functional capacity, increased episodes of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. The release also noted that the fog conditions might irritate eye membranes, causing various infections and leading to redness or swelling of the eye.