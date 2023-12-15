IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for very heavy rain, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next few days. Cyclone Michaung which made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, brought heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. “Cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian sea now lies over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian sea, and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level,” the IMD said in its press release on Wednesday, December 13. The IMD said that between December 1 to December 13, Chennai received 1079.2 mm of rain which was 743.5mm above the normal expected rainfall for this month. No warning has been issued so far for fishermen. However the IMD has said that squally winds blowing at 40kmph to 45 kmph, may prevail over the seas near Kanyakumari on December 14 to December 16.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the rains recently witnessed in Chennai and nearby districts due to Cyclone Michaung were the worst in 47 years. "We were alerted but did not know that the rainfall would be so heavy. Alerts for rain, heavy rain, rainfall with wind and heavy rainfall with wind, were given, but there was no alert for continuous downpour for a whole day leading to floods”, Stalin said. He also applauded the work done by the Tamil Nadu government in managing the "health and economic devastation" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the 2015 flood caused by the overflowing of Chembarambakkam Lake, Stalin said, "Water should have been managed in Chembarambakkam Lake to avoid flooding, for which permission was needed from the (then) state government run by Jayalalithaa," the DMK leader said.“Officials were afraid to seek permission from Jayalalithaa. It was such a tragic situation. If they periodically released the water, such a disaster would not have occurred," Stalin added.Stalin also assured that Rs 6,000 would be issued to those affected by rains caused by cyclone Michuang.“We might have issues with the Centre, but even their committee has appreciated the work done by us in managing the rain and relief”, stated CM Stalin.Stalin also sought enhanced interim flood relief of Rs 7,033 crore and Rs 12,659 crore as permanent relief from the central government, even as the central inter-ministerial team wrapped up its two-day visit to the state



