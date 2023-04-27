IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alert in several parts of India

New Delhi [India], April 27 : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a rain and thunderstorm alert in several parts of the country.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 50-70 Kmph is expected in the region of North, North-West, South, South-west, Central, North-East and East of the country.

"Thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over the adjoining areas of South-East Delhi, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Ppat (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha and Moradabad (U.P.)," added IMD.

"The thunderstorm with light-intensity rain would occur over Rohtak (Haryana), Deeg (Rajasthan), Mathura, Raya (U.P.) and light-intensity rain over Kosli, Meham, Gohana, Hodal, Hansi (Haryana) during next 2 hours", IMD stated on Thursday.

The unseasonal rains across the country caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.

