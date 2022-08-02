IMD issues red alert in 10 districts on Kerala

Kerala is witnessing landslides and rising river water levels in some parts of the state, due to heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert in this regard. The IMD has issued a red alert from August 3 in 10 districts.

Except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, the red alert is issued in all the districts of Kerala. Due to the heavy rain, the authorities have also set up relief camps in various districts and tourist spots.

In Thrissur, the Chalakudy river water levels rose by nearly 5 metres on Tuesday. On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that till August 1 six people died in rain-related incidents while one went missing.

The red alert means that the place is witnessing heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm, also the yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.