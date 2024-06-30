IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Goa, Konkan from June 30 to July 3

Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to experience significant rainfall from June 29 to July 3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy precipitation in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra between June 30 and July 3.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted intense to extremely heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days. A low-pressure system near the North Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coast is currently situated over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, as reported by the Met Office. Furthermore, a tropical cyclone has developed over Northeast Rajasthan and the border of East Uttar Pradesh with Bihar and North-West Uttar Pradesh.