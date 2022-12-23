IMD predicts heavy rains in 13 districts of TN on Dec 25, 26

Chennai, Dec 23 The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 25 and 26.

It also predicted showers in coastal districts of the state including Chennai and neighbouring districts in the next 48 hours, due to a depression over the South Bay of Bengal.

The Met Department also said that with the depression forming over southwest Bay of Bengal, rains will be heavy on December 25 and 26.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also issued high-wave warnings, of waves as high as 2.5 m to 3.4 m along the coast of northern Tamil Nadu from Point Calimer to Pulicat.

