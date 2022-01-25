IMD predicts light to moderate rains in TN till January 28

Chennai, Jan 25 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu till January 28 from Tuesday onwards.

A feeble trough, which is an elongated region of relatively low pressure, is extending from Odisha to South coastal Andhra Pradesh leading to pitchy rainfalls, it said.

The weather man also said that Chennai and adjoining districts may get light rains for the next two days while coastal areas have the possibility of getting light to moderate rains in the next four days.

However, meteorologists predicted that by the end of the month of January, the temperature may drop by one to two degrees Celsius by night leading to the return of winter-like conditions in Chennai and other coastal areas of the state.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday will be around 29 degrees Celsius in Chennai and the suburbs while the minimum temperature will be 24 degrees.

The IMD also said that the cold northerly winds are touching up to Telengana where temperatures have already dropped by five to six degrees below normal. In Tamil Nadu, cloud formation had led to the continuing temperature and it will drop by one or two degrees in the days to come.

