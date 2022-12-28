IMD predicts rain in 4 TN districts

By IANS | Published: December 28, 2022 10:30 AM 2022-12-28T10:30:04+5:30 2022-12-28T10:40:07+5:30

Chennai, Dec 28 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms likely in four districts of ...

Chennai, Dec 28 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms likely in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The districts are Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

In a statement, the IMD said that a low-pressure area that prevailed over the Kanniyakumari sea and adjoining areas has weakened.

An atmospheric downstream circulation over Kanniyakumari has come up and due to this moderate rain is likely to lash the four districts.

